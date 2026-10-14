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Pakistan army team wins silver medal at Cambrian Patrol 2026 in UK

A total of 140 teams from 36 countries participated in this year’s competition.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: A Pakistan Army team has won a silver medal at the Cambrian Patrol 2026 military exercise held in Wales, United Kingdom, from October 2 to 13.

A total of 140 teams from 36 countries participated in this year’s competition, regarded as one of the world’s toughest international military patrolling exercises.

Pakistan was represented by the 59 Punjab Regiment, comprising one officer and seven soldiers, who secured the silver medal through their performance.

Pakistan’s High Commission in London hosted a reception in honour of the team to celebrate its achievement.

According to the state-run news agency, Pakistan has won medals at the competition for five consecutive years. Pakistan Army teams secured silver medals in 2022 and 2023, followed by gold medals in 2024 and 2025.

Pakistan Army teams have also won gold medals in 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

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