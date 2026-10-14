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CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package

Farmers will repay only the amount borrowed, while the Punjab government will cover the interest costs.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz launches Livestock Card Phase II

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the second phase of the Livestock Card program, introducing Rs16.2 billion in interest-free loans to help farmers buy animal feed, improve livestock health, and increase meat and livestock exports across the province.


Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the program at a special ceremony by swiping a Livestock Card. Officials briefed her on the financial assistance, animal health services and results achieved during the first phase.


Under the new phase, eligible farmers can receive interest-free loans of up to Rs27,000 per animal to purchase essential feed, including wanda, silage and mineral mixtures.


Farmers will repay only the amount borrowed, while the Punjab government will cover the interest costs. The program also allows beneficiaries to withdraw 25% of their approved loan through ATMs.

The initiative also provides free livestock tagging and vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), a contagious viral infection that affects cloven-hoofed animals.


Provincial Livestock Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Livestock Secretary Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed the chief minister on the program. Officials also screened a documentary showcasing the Livestock Department’s work.


Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the 96% loan recovery rate achieved during the first phase, according to the briefing.


Officials reported that 23,312 Livestock Cards had been prepared for farmers across Punjab. A total of 1,739 farmers had completed more than 70,000 transactions using the cards.


The briefing also highlighted growth in the province’s export sector. Livestock exports from Punjab increased by 43%, while meat exports rose by $96 million over one year, officials said.

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