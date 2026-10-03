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How to keep your face soft and moisturized in dry weather

Petroleum jelly does not add water to the skin. Instead, it forms a protective layer on the skin’s surface.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Cold and dry weather can leave facial skin feeling tight, rough and dull, but petroleum jelly can provide a simple and inexpensive way to help protect the skin from moisture loss.

Petroleum jelly does not add water to the skin. Instead, it forms a protective layer on the skin’s surface that helps reduce moisture loss, making it particularly useful for dry skin and rough patches.

Dry air, cold weather and frequent face washing can strip moisture from the skin. Applying a very thin layer of petroleum jelly to slightly damp skin can help lock in moisture and keep dry areas softer.

For overnight use, people can cleanse their face, apply their regular moisturizer and then use a small amount of petroleum jelly on particularly dry areas.

Petroleum jelly can also be used on dry or chapped lips, where it forms a protective barrier and helps prevent moisture from escaping.

A small amount of petroleum jelly can also be used to help keep eyebrow hairs in place.

For facial use, the skin should first be cleaned with a mild cleanser and left slightly damp. A regular moisturizer can then be applied, followed by a thin layer of petroleum jelly on dry areas.

People with a skin infection, severe irritation or an existing skin condition should consult a dermatologist rather than relying solely on home remedies.

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