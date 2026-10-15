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OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79

Jackson died on Sept. 23 at Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay following an extended hospitalization.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica: Jamaican musician Clifton “Jackie” Jackson, a pioneering bassist whose work helped shape the sound of ska, rocksteady and reggae, has died at the age of 79.

Jackson died on Sept. 23 at Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay following an extended hospitalization. His cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

His daughter, Jheanell Jackson, told the Jamaica Observer that he was admitted to the hospital in July. He was later discharged but returned shortly afterward after his condition deteriorated.

Although Jackson spent much of his career performing behind other artists, his bass playing became an important part of Jamaican music’s rise to international prominence.

Trojan Records expressed sadness over his death in a Facebook post, describing him as a pioneer of Jamaican music whose distinctive bass lines helped define ska, rocksteady and reggae.

The record label noted that Jackson’s playing could be heard on recordings by Toots and the Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon and several other prominent artists.

Jackson was best known for his decades-long association with Toots and the Maytals, performing with the group for more than 50 years.

His contributions extended well beyond the band. He also worked on recordings by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, Desmond Dekker, Alton Ellis, The Melodians and numerous other influential Jamaican musicians.

Jamaican Beat, in a tribute posted on Facebook, described Jackson as one of the most important session bassists in the history of Jamaican music.

The tribute highlighted his role in building the rhythmic foundations that helped Jamaican music evolve from ska to rocksteady and eventually reggae.

Though he often remained outside the spotlight, Jackson’s bass lines provided the rhythmic backbone for recordings that reached audiences around the world.

His legacy lives on through the music he helped create and the generations of listeners who continue to enjoy reggae’s enduring sound.

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