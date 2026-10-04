Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality

Jolie posted information and figures from the United Nations to highlight the growing humanitarian crisis.

Angelina Jolie is once again turning the spotlight on Gaza, using striking satellite images and United Nations data to show the scale of destruction across the war-torn region and call attention to the urgent needs of civilians.





The Hollywood star shared a series of before and after satellite images of Gaza on Instagram, giving her followers a stark look at how the conflict has transformed neighborhoods and damaged vital infrastructure.





Along with images from Google Earth, Jolie posted information and figures from the United Nations to highlight the growing humanitarian crisis.





The actress said the destruction visible from above shows just how deeply the conflict has affected daily life in Gaza. Homes, schools, hospitals, roads and other key facilities have been heavily damaged, leaving communities struggling to recover.





Jolie pointed to U.N. figures showing that about 82% of buildings in Gaza have been damaged, while more than two-thirds have been destroyed. But for Jolie, the satellite pictures tell only part of the story.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

As colder weather approaches, she warned that millions of people face an urgent need for shelter and basic supplies. She said about 94% of Gaza's population requires shelter and essential assistance, while delays in humanitarian aid, tents and other emergency supplies continue to add pressure.





The actress also stressed that satellite images can reveal the physical destruction but cannot show the emotional scars carried by families who have lived through the devastation.





Jolie has previously used her public platform to draw attention to civilians affected by the conflict. Earlier this year, she visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing, where she witnessed humanitarian relief efforts and showed support for people affected by the crisis.





Her latest post once again puts Gaza's destruction in front of a global audience, using images from above to show a reality that numbers alone may struggle to capture.