Sahibzada Farhan sets T20I series record with 238 runs against Sri Lanka

Farhan scored 238 runs in Pakistan’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, eclipsing Sharma’s record of 229 runs.

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan made history in his first T20 International series as captain, scoring the most runs in a three-match series to surpass India’s Abhishek Sharma’s previous record.

Farhan scored 238 runs in Pakistan’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, eclipsing Sharma’s record of 229 runs in a three-match series against Afghanistan in 2026.

The 30-year-old batter scored half-centuries in all three matches. He struck 89 off 53 balls in the opening match, followed by 73 off 44 balls in the second and 76 off 47 balls in the third.

Despite Farhan’s outstanding performance, Pakistan suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the final match. The hosts, however, won the series 2-1.

On the other hand, Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has praised T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan’s understanding of the game, saying his leadership skills will improve with time.

Speaking at a news conference after Pakistan’s third T20 International against Sri Lanka, Hesson said Pakistan had made several changes during the series and played its best cricket.

Pakistan has won every T20I series over the past 18 months, while the team’s ODI squad has also shown improvement in recent months, he said.

Hesson said Farhan was enjoying the responsibility of captaincy and would continue to develop as a leader.

He also described the upcoming tri-series as a challenging contest, noting that England are the world’s top-ranked team.

The coach credited Pakistan’s middle order for playing a key role in the team’s recent victories but admitted that the bowling performance was below par in the third T20I, which Sri Lanka won by eight wickets.

Hesson said Pakistan cricket had traditionally been known for producing fast bowlers and confirmed that Shaun Tait would work with the country’s fast-bowling unit.





Farhan was named Player of the Tournament for his impressive performances.





The opener has scored 632 runs in his last 11 T20 innings, including two centuries and five half-centuries.