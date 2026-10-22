Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total

After Root’s departure, Brook accelerated the scoring alongside Will Jacks, taking England to 429-3 in their allotted 50 overs.

RAWALPINDI: England captain Harry Brook became the first English batter to score a double century in one-day international cricket, smashing 202 runs off 114 balls to help his team post a formidable 429-3 against Sri Lanka in the third match of the tri-nation series on Thursday.





Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in Rawalpindi but struggled to contain England’s aggressive batting lineup.





Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett provided a solid start, adding 74 runs for the first wicket. Banton scored 50, while Duckett contributed 29 before both batters departed with England at 85.





Joe Root then joined Brook to build a crucial 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Root scored 69 before being dismissed, becoming the first England batter to reach 8,000 ODI runs during his innings.





After Root’s departure, Brook accelerated the scoring alongside Will Jacks, taking England to 429-3 in their allotted 50 overs.





Brook’s 202-run knock came off just 114 deliveries, making him the first batter to score an ODI double century for England. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.





Jacks provided a blistering finish, remaining unbeaten on 66 off just 30 balls as England set Sri Lanka a target of 430 runs.