Friday, October 16, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, October 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.63 PKR
Rs. 390.23/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

Trump says Taiwan will buy 30% of gas from proposed Alaska LNG project

Taiwan’s reported commitment follows Trump’s claims about South Korea’s role in the $50 billion project, which Seoul says is not finalized.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan scrambles for RLNG

ANCHORAGE: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the gas from a proposed liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, though the terms of the deal were not immediately clear.


Taiwan has just agreed to buy 30% of the gas coming off the pipeline for the next 20 years,” Trump said at a rally in Alaska. “That guarantees a success.”


Trump’s remarks follow repeated claims earlier this month that South Korea had agreed to join the $50 billion Alaska LNG project, even as Seoul maintained that its participation had not been finalized. “We’ll also invest $4.4 billion into the project, on top of $50 billion already committed by South Korea to Alaska,” Trump said.


Trump has also stepped up pressure on South Korea. Earlier this month, he warned that he would charge the country more and threatened to double the charges if Seoul failed to sign soon, without specifying what would be doubled. The comments prompted speculation in South Korean media that he was referring to higher tariffs.


Last year, Taiwan’s state-owned energy company CPC Corp. reportedly reached an agreement with the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. to purchase LNG and invest in the pipeline project.


Taiwan, home to chip giant TSMC, has seen its energy demand climb because of growth tied to artificial intelligence. The island relies on imports for more than 90% of its energy supply. This summer, it projected that its average electricity demand growth rate through 2035 would exceed that of Japan and South Korea.


Taiwan’s economic affairs ministry said that growth rate would reach about 2.5% a year, the second-highest forecast in its history.


Glenfarne, the developer of the Alaska LNG pipeline, told the U.S. government in a report this month that the project aims to deliver its first gas in 2029.


The democratically governed island is still waiting on major new arms sales from the United States. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory.

Recommended

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26

KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission

K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines

Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Pakistan stocks fall as political volatility, middle east tensions weigh on sentiment

Pakistan stocks fall as political volatility, middle east tensions weigh on sentiment