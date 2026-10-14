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OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

SECP establishes Corporate Intelligence Unit to detect illegal schemes early

The unit will monitor publicly available information, including news reports, social media and digital advertisements, to identify potential violations before complaints are receiv

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the establishment of a Corporate Intelligence Unit (CIU) to proactively identify registered companies suspected of operating Ponzi or pyramid schemes, taking deposits or lending without the required licence, or conducting business beyond their approved objectives.


The unit will monitor publicly available information, including news reports, social media and digital advertisements, to identify potential violations before complaints are received. Verified leads will be referred to the relevant SECP departments for inquiry or enforcement action. Where appropriate, information may also be shared with agencies including the FIA, NCCIA, State Bank of Pakistan and NAB.



The CIU is expected to strengthen the SECP’s early-warning capacity, support timely regulatory intervention and help prevent further investor losses. By tracking recurring patterns and linking information from multiple public sources, it will also help the Commission direct scrutiny towards emerging risks.



SECP Chairman Dr Kabir said that the Corporate Intelligence Unit will strengthen the Commission’s risk-based surveillance by converting open-source information into verified regulatory leads. Early identification of suspicious activity can enable timely intervention, improve coordination across agencies and help protect investors before losses escalate.



The CIU is being established under Section 20 of the SECP Act, 1997, as part of the Chairman’s Secretariat. It will be headed by a Director or Additional Director and supported by a team of two officers.

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