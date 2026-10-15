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OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

FBR extends tax return deadline to October 31, 2026

The extension follows an earlier decision in which the FBR pushed the original September 30 deadline to October 15, 2026.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to October 31, 2026, giving taxpayers a final window to comply with their obligations for Tax Year 2026.


The extension follows an earlier decision in which the FBR pushed the original September 30 deadline to October 15, 2026. With the latest announcement, taxpayers now have until the end of the month to submit their returns.


However, FBR officials have confirmed that no further extensions will be granted beyond October 31, 2026, making the new date the final cutoff.

The revenue body has urged taxpayers to file their returns immediately through the FBR's IRIS Portal to avoid penalties and other consequences. According to the FBR, non-compliance can result in monetary fines, blocking of mobile SIM cards, and restrictions on the purchase of vehicles and property.


Taxpayers who have not yet filed are advised to complete their submissions well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties on the portal.

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